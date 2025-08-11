Bigg Boss 19: Upendra Limaye to Participate in Salman Khan-Hosted Reality Show? ‘Animal’ Actor Clarifies

Bigg Boss 19 Update: National Award-winning actor Upendra Limaye, known for his role as Freddy Patil in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film Animal, has denied rumours about his participation in the show. Limaye posted on social media saying, "I’ve received a few messages asking about my involvement in the renowned show 'Big Boss'. I want to clarify that I AM NOT THE PART OF THE SHOW. Thank you for your understanding and support! Thank and regards."

Upendra Limaye's Instagram story:

The final list of contestants will be revealed on the premiere day. However, some names rumoured to join the show include Dheeraj Dhoopar, Sailesh Lodha, Gurucharan Singh, Hunar Gandhi, Mr. Faisu, Dhanashree Verma, Apoorva Mukhija, and Pooja Gamingg. Other names in talks are Purav Jha, Nidhi Shah, Jannat Zubair, Hiba Nawab, Sreeram Chandra, and Gaurav Khanna. Reports last week said The Traitors contestant Elnaaz Norouzi was offered Rs 6 crore per week to join Bigg Boss 19 but declined due to film commitments.

The much-awaited 19th season of Bigg Boss is set to begin on August 24. The show will air on JioHotstar at 9 p.m. and Colors TV at 10:30 p.m. Salman Khan will host the season for three months.

The makers recently released the official trailer revealing the theme of this season — Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar. The show is set in a Parliament-inspired house where contestants will have the power to make important decisions. This will create a new dynamic where housemates face the consequences of their choices.

Bigg Boss 19 Official Trailer