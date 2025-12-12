Bigg Boss 19 Winner Gaurav Khanna Reveals How He Plans to Spend Prize Money, Says..

Television star, Gaurav Khanna, popularly know for his role in Anupama serial won Bigg Boss season 19 trophy. This is his second win after celebrity master chef. Khanna is in news since the day he won the title. With trophy, Gaurav Khanna also won the Rs. 50 Lakhs. When he was asked what he will do of cash prize he won.

While talking, Galata India, "Bigg Boss 19", winner Gaurav Khanna said, "He will invest money he won and will go on trip with his wife Akanksha Chamola. We have travelled less and we will plan something nice." Gaurav Khanna reacted on being called fake, "I don't care what anyone says. I did a good job. I did have 15 weeks, but it wasn't necessary for me to respond to them. If someone calls me fake, let them, because the most important thing for me is what the public thinks of me."

Gaurav Khanna won 5 million rupees on "Bigg Boss 19." He celebrated his 44th birthday yesterday with a large party. Many TV stars, including contestants from "Bigg Boss 19," attended. However, some "Bigg Boss 19" contestants, like Basir Ali, Tanya Mittal, and Zeeshan Qadri, were absent. There are also rumors that Gaurav Khanna might be on "Khatron Ke Khiladi 15.

Gaurav Khanna on winning

Gaurav Khanna posted his winning moment and wrote, "It’s hard to put 106 days into words… but what a journey this has been. A true rollercoaster of emotions the laughter, the anger, the chaos, the tasks, the strategy, the fire, the moments of doubt, and above all, the winner’s energy he carried from the very first day inside that house. They tried to pull him down. They questioned him. They kept asking, “GK kya karega?” And every single time, he answered with dignity, with strength, with honesty. And now he answered in the loudest way possible. That The trophy is home."

"This journey wasn’t walked alone. It was lifted, every single day, by the words and encouragement of Salman Khan sir a mentor who pushed him, guided him and reminded him of who he truly is. Those moments changed the game for him. They shaped this win," he concluded.