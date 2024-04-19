'Bigg Boss' contestants Soniya Bansal, Shiv Thakare unite for music video 'Koi Baat Nahi'

Mumbai, April 19 The 'Bigg Boss' fame contestants Soniya Bansal and Shiv Thakare have teamed up for a music video titled 'Koi Baat Nahi'

Soniya was a part of 'Bigg Boss 17'. The season was won by Munawar Faruqui.

Shiv was the first runner-up of 'Bigg Boss 16'.

Talking about the song which is shot in the picturesque location of Nainital, Soniya said: "Raj Bhatt lent his voice for the song titled 'Koi Baat Nahi,' which boasts a romantic backdrop. The pleasant weather in Nainital is providing respite from Mumbai's scorching heat."

Calling Shiv a great co-star, Soniya shared: "We were part of the same reality show 'Bigg Boss' definitely we were in different seasons but still we really bonded well."

Highlighting her extensive experience in the music video realm, Soniya revealed, "I've been a part of over 10 music videos, and many more in the pipeline."

She also described her look for the latest project as a blend of formals and glamour.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor