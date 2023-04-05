Bigg Boss couple Mahira Sharma, Paras Chhabra part ways after 3 years

Bigg Boss couple Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra have reportedly parted ways. The couple dated for almost three years before calling it quits. According to a report in Hindustan Times, Mahira decided to break up with Paras after a "prolonged series of fights between the two." "Sharma is not dealing well with the breakup. She is extremely hurt," a source told HT. A close friend of the actress told HT, "They (Paras and Mahira) were staying together or staying in the same building in Chandigarh. She hasn't spoken about the reason behind her split, but she is doing well. She is focusing back on her work.

While Mahira is tight-lipped about their breakup reports, Paras has finally broken his silence on the same. In an interview with a portal, Paras refused to acknowledge his relationship with the actress. When Paras Chhabra was asked to comment on the reports of his breakup, he told Hindustan Times, "Hamara koi relation tha hi nahi jo break up hoga. We are still friends." On the other hand, Sharma chose not to comment on the same. Paras and Mahira bonded well on Bigg Boss 13. They shared happy moments on the reality show. And they continued to be best friends after the Salman Khan-hosted show ended.