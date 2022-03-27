Bigg Boss fame Meera Mithun arrested again in casteist remarks case

Actress Meera Mithun got arrested on Friday, March 25, after she failed to appear in court for hearings and cooperating with the police in a case filed against her. Meera, who has acted in a few films, was booked under 7 sections for casteist remarks, including the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act. She got arrested by the Chennai city cybercrime wing police in connection with the non-bailable warrant issued by the Egmore court.

Earlier also, she got arrested by Chennai police in Kerala in August 2021, but later granted bail in September on conditions. According to authorities, Meera was released on bail when the remand period ended, but she was required to register her signature at the police station every week. However, she failed to comply with her bail conditions and absconded. After which, a civil and sessions court in Chennai issued a non-bailable warrant against her. Speaking about the case, last year Meera shared a video, wherein she uttered a derogatory term used as an insult against the Schedule Caste. She claimed that the people belonging to the scheduled castes are involved in illegal activities and that's why they are facing outrage from the public.