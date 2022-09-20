Bigg Boss fame Sofia Hayat hospitalised in UK after doing extreme workout

Actress-model Sofia Hayat, who is known for her stint in ‘Bigg Boss 7’ was rushed to hospital in the UK after she suffered a major health setback after doing extreme workout. Speaking to ETimes, Sofia opened up about the incident and said, “I was admitted to Chelsea and Westminster hospital in an emergency. I collapsed. I am still not in the best of myself. They ran a few tests. Next week I am seeing a specialist for a possible hernia. It can be possible because I did chin stand yoga and I popped something in the upper chest area. It might be due to too much exercise.”

She further added, “So I am not doing anything at the moment. I am being very careful as not to over exert myself. I think too much exercise is bad for you from your 20s to 40s. No matter what social media tells us. We need to be gentle with ourselves. When I collapsed and was hospitalised I felt like I was having an organ failure. There was a wonderful nurse assistant, who helped me open my eyes.” A controversial figure, in June 2016, Sofia announced that she had embraced spirituality and become a nun. She adopted the name Gaia Sofia Mother.Sofia has featured in 'Bigg Boss 7' and hosted 'Superdude'. Later, she appeared in 'Welcome - Baazi Mehmaan Nawazi Ki' and 'Comedy Nights Bachao'.

