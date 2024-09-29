Bigg Boss Marathi 5 Finale Week: Tune in at a New Time Starting October 3

The new season of 'Bigg Boss Marathi' is generating a lot of excitement with its updated format and a highly competitive group of contestants! One significant change this season is the shorter duration—only 70 days, down from the usual 100 days. Fans are still adjusting to this new schedule. The show will premiere on October 3 and will air at a new time: 9:30 PM, moving from its previous 9 PM slot to accommodate the new show 'Ai Tuljabhavani' on Colors Marathi.

As the season finale approaches contestants are tensed and trying to give tough fight to each other. This week all the contestants are up for eviction. Abhijeet Sawant, Nikki Tamboli, Ankita Walawalkar, Paddy Kamble, Suraj Chavan, Dhananjay Powar, Janhavi Killekar, and Varsha Usgaonkar are reaming 8 contestants in the house . With the elimination round approaching, fans are buzzing with speculation about who will stay and who might leave. The atmosphere is charged as everyone eagerly anticipates the outcome of the nominations.

Meanwhile, the new promo for 'Bigg Boss Marathi' is definitely adding to the tension! In a dramatic moment, Sooraj accidentally spilled food while wiping his hands, which upset Ankita. Nikki defended Sooraj, reminding Ankita of his past remarks, saying, "Come on, you know how harsh he can be." Ankita was not pleased and told Sooraj to listen to Nikki. She warned Ankita to not "torture him since you're offering him a home," suggesting there are changing dynamics in the house.

In another scene, Abhijeet and Paddy were discussing the situation in the bathroom. Abhijeet agreed with Nikki, saying he doesn’t take Sooraj’s comments seriously. Paddy asked if he truly agreed with Nikki. Nikki then took a jab at Ankita, remarking, "When your truth comes out, it hurts you." Throughout the conversation, Sooraj remained calm, hands on the table, and seemingly unaffected by the tension. It's difficult to ascertain who is right or wrong; the dynamics are clearly complicated. Fans will have to watch today’s episode to see how this situation develops and who comes out on top in this verbal confrontation!