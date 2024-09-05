Bigg Boss Marathi 5 latest Promo: Abhijeet Sawant and Nikki Tamboli’s Heated Argument Disrupts Captaincy Task (Watch Video)

Quarrels, arguments, and verbal confrontations are not new in the Bigg Boss Marathi house. The new season of Bigg Boss Marathi has started, and the sixth week has begun. In the sixth week, the feud between the members has reached a climax. This has greatly annoyed the members of the house. In recent promo released by makers we can see a huge fight took place between best friend Abhijeet and Nikki during captaincy task. DP and Ankita took the initiative and tried to stop the fight between the two.

Also Read: MS Dhoni's Unexpected Cameo in Thalapathy Vijay's 'GOAT' Movie Leaves Fans Stunned (Watch Video)

When Abhijeet-Nikki's fight escalated...

The new promo of Bigg Boss Marathi has been released. Today's captaincy task is glimpsed in this promo. Other members are sitting on the chairs below. Abhijit and Nikki are standing. There was an extreme fight between the two. The members sitting down, however, were having fun. Finally, DP said to Abhijit and Nikki in frustration, "Oh wait now. All 22 cameras will go on both of you, now wait." DP is seen saying this in frustration.

As the captaincy task continues, Ankita says to DP Dada, "This is what happened, twice, thirdly, now forget the captaincy." In this way, for the first time, while the two were fighting in the house, others enjoyed the fight. Today the captaincy task will be done in the house of Bigg Boss Marathi, and everyone's attention is on who will be the captain. Currently, Varsha Usgaonkar is holding the responsibility of the captain in the Bigg Boss Marathi house.