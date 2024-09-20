Bigg Boss Marathi 5 Latest Promo: Abhijeet Sawant Stuns in Saree for Fun Task, Housemates React (Watch Video)

Bigg Boss Marathi is unpredictable, especially with the ongoing tensions among housemates. Today, the playful atmosphere continues, with focus on who will be the captain among Varsha, Dhananjay, Arbaaz, and Sooraj. Additionally, singer Abhijeet Sawant will don a saree for a special task.

The promo for today’s episode shows Abhijeet being dressed in a saree by the women in the house. They help him sit on a chair, style his hair, and apply lipstick. Nikki humorously comments on his look, saying "Baai."

As everyone watches Abhijeet in the saree, Suraj asks, "Bio, how does it look?" prompting laughter from the group, including Abhijit, who quips about how his kids will react to this. Nashdai and Paddy join in the laughter. Abhijit embraces the moment, performing feminine gestures, and indeed looks beautiful in the saree.