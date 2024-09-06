Bigg Boss Marathi 5 Latest Promo: Suraj Chavan Wins Hearts as the New Captain (Watch Video)

This week in the Bigg Boss Marathi house, the captaincy task has ended with Suraj Chavan being appointed as the new captain. The task was competitive, with housemates competing to secure the captaincy. Suraj's strategic decisions and strong gameplay allowed him to win this position. A unique aspect of the task was that eliminated members had the power to decide who would be eliminated in the following rounds, increasing the tension of the competition.

After his victory, a video was shared showing the housemates celebrating Suraj's captaincy in their own unique fashion. In the video, they enthusiastically chant, "Hamara Captain Kaisa Ho, Suraj Chavan Jaisa Ho," expressing their excitement and support for him.

This week, seven contestants are nominated for elimination: ghanshyam darode, Suraj Chavan, Arya Jadhav, Abhijeet Sawant, Arbaz Patel, Nikki Tamboli, and Dhananjay Pawar. Since the voting lines were closed last week, no one was eliminated then. However, this week, one contestant will be voted out based on the results.