Bigg Boss Marathi 5: Nikki Tamboli's Catchphrase "Bai..." Becomes a Hit at Dahi Handi 2024 Event in Pune, Video Goes Viral
Bigg Boss 14 contestant Nikki Tamboli, who is also part of Bigg Boss Marathi season 5, is making headlines for her controversial remarks about her housemates. Her catchphrase "Bai..." has become popular on social media. At the recent Dahi Handi event, a remix featuring her phrase was played, and a video of it has gone viral.
Govinda also joined the celebration in Pune, dancing to the DJ's beats while Nikki's "Jalwa" was featured in the mix. Her distinctive "Bai..." style added to the song's popularity online.
Since the new season of Bigg Boss Marathi began, Nikki has been involved in conflicts with housemates, including veteran actress Varsha Usgaonkar, Arya Jadhav, and Ankita Valawalkar. Currently, she appears to have distanced herself from her group A members, intensifying the tension in the house.Open in app