Bigg Boss Marathi 5 Unseen Undekha: Nikki Tamboli Advises Abhijeet Sawant on Honesty and Leadership (Watch Video)

In the ongoing drama of 'Bigg Boss Marathi' Season 5, the dynamics between the housemates are heating up, with some contestants engaging in arguments while others form strong bonds. The contestants are continuously strategizing and performing tasks, with much of the drama unfolding in real-time on the show.

In today's "Unseen Andekha" segment, a candid conversation between Nikki Tamboli and Abhijeet Sawant takes center stage in the Extra Kalla content. Nikki draws an analogy from the animal kingdom, saying, "The king of the jungle sits alone, while the other animals stay close, fearing to confront him. This is nature's policy." She refers to Gautham Gulati's season, where despite facing opposition from other contestants, he emerged victorious, emphasizing that the audience notices everything, and now, with extra content available on Jio Cinema, they'll have even more insight into the housemates' behavior.

Nikki also offers Abhijeet some friendly advice, highlighting the importance of honesty and cautioning him against taking unnecessary risks in the upcoming tasks. She reminds him that the role of captain comes with responsibilities, especially in managing the kitchen and delegating duties effectively, as no one can impose their tasks on others.

Meanwhile, a seemingly trivial issue over tissue paper leads to a heated argument involving Arya, Nikki, and Abhijeet, adding to the ongoing tensions in the house. Viewers can expect more such confrontations and alliances as the season progresses, with all the drama available for them to watch in the daily episodes and the extended content on Jio Cinema.