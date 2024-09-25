Bigg Boss Marathi 5: Why Aarya Jadhao Got Evicted After Fight with Nikki Tamboli – Makers Clarify the Real Reason

One of the most talked-about incidents in the new season of 'Bigg Boss Marathi 5' revolves around Nikki hitting Aarya behind the ear. This altercation led to Arya's eviction from the Bigg Boss house. In an interview with a media outlet, Ketan Mangaonkar, the Creative Director and Project Head at Endemol Shine India, shared his perspective on the matter. Ketan explained, "As the creators of the show, we assessed the situation from all angles. We have cast both Nikki and Aarya, and they hold equal value to us. However, when something like this happens, it affects us on a human level."

He continued, "Since 'Bigg Boss' is an international format, there are strict rules in place. One of the fundamental rules is that you cannot raise your hand against another contestant. This show is about mental control, but that doesn’t give anyone the right to hit someone. It's clearly stated that any form of violence will result in eviction. Therefore, we must adhere to these rules."

Ketan also addressed the decision-making process, saying, "In a similar incident during the second season, we immediately evicted Parag Kanhere for violent behavior. In Arya's case, we took some time to deliberate. Senior members of the team, including Kedar Shinde and Prathamesh Desai, revisited the international rules and consulted with Endemol's management. Ultimately, we acted according to the established guidelines."