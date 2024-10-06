Bigg Boss Marathi 5 Winner Suraj Chavan Takes Trophy Home, Wins Over 14 Lakh Prize Money (Watch Video)

Suraj Chavan won the Bigg Boss Marathi Season 5 title at home after defeating Abhijeet Sawant in the top 2 on Sunday, October 6. Chavan took Rs 14,60,000 cash prize and an electric scooter from Tunwal. While the runner Abhijeet Sawant gets a 1 lakh gift voucher.

BB5, hosted by the Maharashtra-based famous Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh, had 16 contestants, including 16 well-known Marathi personalities. Nikki Tamboli, who was expected to be the winner of Big Boss Marathi, was the third contestant who was evicted minutes before the title announcement.

