Bigg Boss Marathi 5 Winner Suraj Chavan Takes Trophy Home, Wins Over 14 Lakh Prize Money (Watch Video)

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 6, 2024 08:59 PM2024-10-06T20:59:45+5:302024-10-06T21:08:17+5:30
Suraj Chavan won the Bigg Boss Marathi Season 5 title at home after defeating Abhijeet Sawant in the top 2 on Sunday, October 6. Chavan took Rs 14,60,000 cash prize and an electric scooter from Tunwal. While the runner Abhijeet Sawant gets a 1 lakh gift voucher.
BB5, hosted by the Maharashtra-based famous Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh, had 16 contestants, including 16 well-known Marathi personalities. Nikki Tamboli, who was expected to be the winner of Big Boss Marathi, was the third contestant who was evicted minutes before the title announcement.
महाराष्ट्राचा लाडका सूरज चव्हाण च बिग बॉस च्या ट्रॉफी चा हकदार 🔥🔥🔥📌— 𝐒𝐚|वन || 🇮🇳 (@Sawan_zp) October 6, 2024
ULTIMATE BBM WINNER SURAJ #SurajChavan
[#BiggBossMarathi5 | #BBM5 | #BBM] pic.twitter.com/XgziXhU2FJ