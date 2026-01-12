Bigg Boss Marathi 6: Raqesh Bapat Enters the House, Chooses ‘Door of Hard Work’ Over Shortcut

Grand premiere of one of the most controversial shows, Bigg Boss Marathi, is back with season 6. As with last season, this season will also be hosted by Riteish Deshmukh. Show has one on one contestants in Bigg Boss House, and one entry in house gave pleasant surprise is Bigg Boss OTT and TV fame Raqesh Bapat.

When Raqesh Bapat entered the stage, he impressed everyone with his words. He expressed his confidence that "everything will be good with the blessings of my mother and Swami Samarth." While talking to Riteish, Raqesh said that he had wanted to work in Marathi for many years. "Coincidentally, I kept getting work in Hindi. But I had wanted to work in Marathi for many years. My mother really wanted me to work in my mother tongue, Marathi. Last year was her 75th birthday. As a gift to her, I did a Marathi serial, and the audience showered it with immense love."

Since the Makar Sankranti festival is approaching, Raqesh's mother had sent Tilgul (a traditional sweet) especially for Riteish Deshmukh. While entering the house, Riteish had given Raqesh two options. However, Raqesh, without considering any 'shortcut', chose the 'door of hard work'.

Raqesh, a former 'Bigg Boss Hindi' contestant known for his composed nature and strategic gameplay, is set to bring his experience to 'Bigg Boss Marathi 6'. His entry is expected to add a new dimension to the house, and viewers are eager to see how his confidence and clear stance will influence the dynamics.