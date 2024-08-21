Bigg Boss Marathi Season 5: Jahnavi killekar and Paddy Kamble’s Heated Exchange Leaves House Divided (Watch Video)

In the latest season of Bigg Boss Marathi, a major clash erupted during yesterday's episode. The housemates were engaged in the task 'Satyacha Panchnama,' where they were expected to reach a consensus to earn BB currency. However, disagreements led to the task being unsuccessful, and tensions escalated, particularly between Janhvi and Pandharinath Kamble , known as Paddy.

After the task, Janhvi expressed her frustration, targeting Paddy with sharp criticism. She accused him of overacting, saying, "Something has entered Paddydada's body. She's tired of overacting all her life. Now she's showing the same overacting at home." Paddy, who was sitting with Varsha Usgaonkar and Ankita Valavar, responded calmly but firmly, stating, "She talks about acting, but she doesn't realize the consequences. We're in an industry where paths cross, and I hope she knows that if it's Paddy Kamble, I won't work with her again. I'll leave it to God."

Arya, who overheard Janhvi's comments, was visibly upset and confronted her. Arya defended Paddy's long-standing career in acting, saying, "Repeat what you said about Paddy Dada's acting. He has done as much acting as you haven't even started. He's a seasoned actor with years of experience in theater and television, unlike you. Don't belittle someone's career. You've already caused enough trouble here." Despite Arya's outburst, Janhvi appeared dismissive, cleaning her ears as Arya spoke.

The incident has sparked a strong reaction from netizens, who expressed their displeasure with Janhvi's behavior. Many viewers took to social media to criticize her for disrespecting Paddy, especially after she had previously made negative remarks about Varsha Usgaonkar's achievements. The incident has added fuel to the ongoing drama in the Bigg Boss Marathi house, with tensions running high among the contestants. This confrontation has clearly left a mark on the house dynamics, and it remains to be seen how the relationships among the housemates will evolve in the coming days.