'Bigg Boss OTT 2' ex-contestant Puneet Superstar calls MC Stan 'keeda makoda'

Mumbai, June 20 Puneet Superstar, who was the first contestant to be evicted from the controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss OTT 2', went on a rant on social media and even called names to 'Bigg Boss 16' winner MC Stan.

Puneet took to his Instagram, where he started a rant against the show and MC Stan, who was a panelist on the grand premiere episode.

In the video, Puneet said in Hindi: "Bigg Boss jaae bhaad ki bhatti mein. Saala mujhe kisi ki zaroorat nahi hai. Puneet Superstar star tha, star hai aur star rahega. Aur main ye batana chahta hu ki MC Stan tu saale keede makode, mereko aake lalkaarta hai, meri comedy ke peeche aake lalkarta hai toh mere dosto jaldi se Elo Elo app download karlo, kyuki Puneet Superstar kal shaam ko yahan par 4 baje live aane wala hai aur sabka ek ek karke band bajane wala hai.

"Toh tum log saale nalle, berozgaar, bhikmange ye sochte ho ki Puneet Superstar ke dwara live aakar star ban jaoge lekin Puneet Superstar star tha aur rahega."

