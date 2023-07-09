'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Salman Khan announces extension of show for two weeks

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 9 : Salman Khan made an announcement during the weekend ka vaar of 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' that the show is going to extend for two more weeks. So, now it is not going to wrap up by July 30. Moreover, in a major twist, the majority of the contestants voted to ban Abhishek Malhan from becoming the captain again.

The weekend ka vaar also saw Salman giving important lessons to the contestants. He urged them to test their boundaries, and Avinash and Falaq were scrutinised. His reality check forced Falaq to realise her full potential and boosted Avinash's game.

Meanwhile, Cyrus Broacha, in a recent episode said that he cannot deal with the pressure of being inside the house and urged Bigg Boss as well as the host to allow him to take an exit from the ongoing reality show.

Salman said, "I know Cyrus it's just another 4 to 5 weeks and the entire nation is watching you. Listen bro I cannot get you out of this place and I get you out then I have to get so and so people out of this house. You can't because it is against the contract and the other thing is to take this as your work bro. I don't think even the channel can get you out of it because you have signed the contract. Whatever is on your contract is what you have signed! It doesn't work like this, the show doesn't work as per your whims and fancies."

Ex 'Bigg Boss' contestant Manu Punjabi reacted to Cyrus's request and said, "At Cyrus Broacha's age, it is important to prioritize health and family. He has also admitted to having less enthusiasm and energy than other contestants. When I was on Bigg Boss and had health issues, I became very vulnerable and overwhelmed due to the cutoff from my loved ones."

Bebika Dhurve was also advised by the host to improve her communication skills, tone, and overall persona. It was a pivotal event that made Bebika reevaluate her actions and think about how they affected her relationships and her game plan.

The atmosphere turned emotional when Falaq's sister, Shafaq, made a surprise entry into the 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' house.

'Bigg Boss OTT 2' streams on JioCinema.

