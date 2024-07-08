Bigg Boss OTT 3: After Slap Incident With Vishal Pandey Youtuber Armaan Malik Gets Nominated for Whole Season

During yesterday's weekend ka war with host Anil Kapoor, Armaan Malik confronted TikTok influencer Vishal Pandey on National Television over his comment about his second wife, Kritika. Armaan's first wife, Payal Malik, revealed that Vishal commented that Kritika use achi lagti hein. Following a discussion, Armaan approached Vishal, leading to a heated argument culminating in Armaan slapping Vishal, a violation of Bigg Boss rules.

While previous contestants were expelled for physical altercations, Armaan's action was deemed impulsive and justified by housemates and the host. Online support for Vishal has surged, with many claiming discrepancies between his statement and Payal's. In response to Armaan's slap Bigg Boss has nominated him for entire season.

Bigg Boss OTT season 3 is currently streaming on Jio Cinema and hosted by Anil Kapoor. Every day new drama is coming in the house of 'Bigg Boss OTT 3'. This season is full of controversies.