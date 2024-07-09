Bigg Boss OTT 3: Armaan Malik's First Wife Payal Malik Responds to Rakhi Sawant's Comment

Youtuber Armaan Malik who is married to Payal Malik and Kritika Malki is currently in Bigg Boss OTT 3 house. His two marriages has become controversial topic on internet. They are currently into polygamy marriage which is questioned by not only viewers but also celebs from TV and entertainment industry. Drama queen Rakhi Sawant also commented on Payal Kritika and Armaan's relationship. She said if I enter in house then I might become third wife and get eliminated. Payal has now reacted to Rakhi's response.

Rakhi Sawant recently shared a video on social media where she mentioned, "If I appear on the show, I hope I don't end up becoming the third wife and getting kicked out." Payal responded strongly to Rakhi's comments about her family. In her own video addressing the controversy surrounding Armaan's marriages and Rakhi's remarks, Payal stated, "Seems like you have nothing better to do, which is why you are targeting my family.

You're insulting Kritika by calling her a lizard and verbally abusing Armaan. I didn't seek any justice from you. Instead, maybe focus on providing justice to all the three or four husbands you've had. It appears you just want to stir up trouble for the sake of it. Our family is not embroiled in any such issues, so it's best if you steer clear. Consider this a warning - if you try to tarnish our image, I will respond back."