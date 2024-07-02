Bigg Boss OTT 3: Payal Malik Clarifies Her Views on Polygamy

Bigg Boss OTT season 3, currently streaming on Jio Cinema, is receiving mixed responses from viewers. YouTuber Aarman Malik, along with his two wives Payal and Krithika, is facing backlash from the audience over concerns of promoting polygamy at a national level. Reacting to this, Payal, Aarman's first wife who was recently eliminated from the show, clarified that they are not in favor of polygamy.

In a statement to the media, Payal mentioned that they are in a challenging situation and have explored various solutions, with the current arrangement being the most suitable one they could find.

"We have seen a lot of trolling in the first year, so now we don't care much about it. I have had bad personal life experiences. Anyone else in my position would have walked out. But I had a lot of reasons to stay. Many people say that we support polygamy, but that is not true. No one should marry twice, and it is not acceptable either for society or for the woman," shared Payal, candidly addressing the challenges she faced.

Reflecting on her decision to stay with Armaan, she added, "I was in such a situation that I had to accept. In the beginning, it was very difficult but with time it eased out. Initially, it felt like a heavy burden, but as we lived together, that burden turned into love." Payal also mentioned that she has no insecurities about both Armaan and Kritika being inside the Bigg Boss house and wishes them to play well.

Bigg Boss OTT 3, hosted by Anil Kapoor, features a diverse lineup including Vishal Pandey, Poulomi Das, Shivani Kumari, Chandrika Dixit aka Vada Pav girl, Sai Ketan Rao, Sana Makbul, Ranvir Shorey, and Deepak Chaurasia, among others.