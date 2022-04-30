'Bigg Boss OTT' winner Divya Agarwal on her latest music video 'Bechari'

Mumbai, April 30 'Bigg Boss OTT' winner Divya Agarwal talks about her latest music video 'Bechari' with Karan Kundraa. Divya stated that she was super excited to take up this project because it was different from what she had done earlier.

Divya says: "My aim has always been to do a variety of projects, to experiment. And that project gave me the opportunity to do just that. It is very different from what I've done so far and I am super excited for my fans to see it. I put in a lot of work on this project. It has been quite the challenge and I cannot wait for everyone to see it."

She adds: "For me every project I pick up, has to have something different. I get a kick out of doing something I have never done, and when I heard the graph of this character, honestly I had goosebumps. To think about trafficking and what the women go through in itself is horrendous and then to step into such a character, live it and play it is truly challenging. I remember how my heart would feel while I was enacting the role and that in itself has stayed with me, that feeling of helplessness that a woman feels."

Divya was last seen playing a cold-blooded killer Harleen in 'Abhay 3'. She has also bagged 'Cartel 2' and others.

Speaking about her choices in web and music videos, she shares: "I want a book where each chapter is different, that's how life should be, a different flavor in each and every chapter. And that's exactly what I am doing for my audience, I am trying to entertain them in a different way each and every time."

"So 'Cartel' and 'Abhay 3' were challenges that were polar and so were 'Koi Shehri Babu' and 'Bechari'. I'm loving the taste of playing these polar roles from a controlling social media star to a helpless wife who is kidnapped into trafficking. That's the fun of being an actor and I'm here to 'act', that's what keeps me going," she concludes.

