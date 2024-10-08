"Biggest honour", says Vishal Bhardwaj as receives National Film Award

New Delhi [India], October 8 : Filmmaker-music composer Vishal Bhardwaj on Tuesday received the Best Music Direction honour for his short film 'Fursat' at the 70th National Film Awards.

President Droupadi Murmu presented the award to Vishal Bhardwaj at the 70th National Film Awards Ceremony, which was held at Vigyan Bhawan here.

After getting special honour, Vishal Bhardwaj spoke withand expressed his happiness.

"I am very happy. This is the biggest honour we get in the country. Whenever we receive this, it makes us really happy," he said.

This marks Vishal Bhardwaj's ninth win at National Film Awards.

His film 'Fursat' starred Ishaan Khattar, Wamiqa Gabbi and Salman Yusuff Khan in the lead roles. The short film was entirely shot on an iPhone and was released on YouTube

The other winners of the 70th National Film Awards are Aattam (Best Feature Film), Sooraj Barjatya (Best Director for Uunchai), Neena Gupta (Best Supporting Actress for Uunchai), Pawan Malhotra (Best Supporting Actor for Fouja), Kantara (Best Feature Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment) and KGF: Chapter 2 (Best Action Direction and Best Kannada Film).

