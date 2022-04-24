Bihar CM Nitish Kumar fetes Neetu Chandra for Hollywood role

Mumbai, April 24 Actress Neetu Chandra, who made her Hollywood debut with the 2021 martial arts film 'Never Back Down: Revolt', has won accolades by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Syed Shahnawaz Hussain, the state's Minister of Industries.

Acknowledging Chandra's visit, both the political figures took to their respective social media accounts and shared notes about their meeting with the actress.

"Met actress @nituchandra who is doing a lead role in #Hollywood film #NEVERBACKDOWNREVOLT with Sony Pictures," Hussain tweeted.

"It was a pleasure meeting her and proud to see a Bihar Ki Beti making her mark in the world's leading film industry."

Appreciating Chandra's visit to her home city, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar congratulated the actress for making her Hollywood foray and wished her luck in her future activities.

Chandra, who has acted in films in different languages, previously appeared in Dibakar Banerjee's National Award-winning film 'Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!', 'Garam Masala', and 'One Two Three'.

She won SIIMA Award for Best Actress in Negative role for her part in the Tamil film, 'Aadhi Bhagavan'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor