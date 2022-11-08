Biopic on Vijay Sankeshwar titled 'Vijayanand' to release pan-India on Dec 9

Bengaluru, Nov 8 'Vijayanand', the biopic on Padma Shri awardee Vijay Sankeshwar, the owner of the largest fleet of commercial vehicles in the country, is all set to released across the country on December 9.

The Kannada movie will release in four other languages Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. Directed by Rishika Sharma, the film stars Nihal R. in the titular role.

UFO Moviez, known for distributing 'Rocketry', '777 Charlie', 'Karthikeya 2', 'Bimbisara' and 'Prem Geet 2', will distribute the film pan-India. The film also marks the production debut of VRL Films.

Vijay Sankeshwar is known for his eventful journey of starting from a humble beginning to becoming the owner of the largest commercial vehicles fleet in the country. Sankeshwar also owns a leading newspaper and a news channel in Karnataka.

His son Anand Sankeshwar, who is also the Chairman of VRL group and the man behind VRL Films, said, "There were many people who approached us for the rights to make a biopic but the sincerity and the script of Rishika and Nihal convinced us that they are the right people to do justice to my father's journey so far."

The music of the film has been composed by national award-winning composer Gopi Sundar, while Keertan Poojary and Hemanth have done cinematography and editing, respectively.

'Vijayanand' also stars Bharath Bopanna, Anant Nag, Ravi Chandran, Prakash Belawadi, Siri Prahalad, Vinaya Prasad, Archana Kottige and Anish Kuruvilla in key roles.

