Bipasha Basu drops pics in saree from 'City of Joy'

Mumbai, April 21 Bipasha Basu on Sunday treated fans to some stunning pictures of herself wearing a saree from the 'city of joy' -- Kolkata.

The actress, who is known for her roles in movies like 'Raaz', 'Aetbaar', 'No Entry', among others, is an avid social media user and frequently shares updates about her personal and professional life.

On Sunday morning, the diva took to her Instagram and shared a series of photos donning a blue saree adorned with a silver border and small motifs.

For her makeup, she opted for pink lips, kohl-rimmed eyes, and a large blue bindi. Her hair was elegantly tied in a bun, adorned with a gajra.

Bipasha accessorised with silver jhumkas, keeping it minimal yet elegant.

In the caption, the 'Creature 3D' actress wrote: "City of Joy," accompanied by a pink heart emoji.

Actress Arti Singh showered the comment section with several red heart emojis.

A user commented, "After so long, My Bengali beauty."

On the personal front, Bipasha tied the knot with her 'Alone' co-star Karan Singh Grover in April 2016. Their daughter, Devi, was born in November 2022.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bipasha was last seen in the 2020 crime thriller web series ‘Dangerous’, alongside Karan.

