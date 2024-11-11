Bipasha Basu enjoys a cup of ‘chai on beach’

Mumbai, Nov 11 Actress Bipasha Basu, who is currently enjoying her Maldivian holiday with her family, shared a glimpse of “chai on beach.”

Bipasha took to Instagram, where she shared a video. In the clip, the actress is seen holding a nice cup of hot tea with the backdrop of the beautiful sea and bright blue sky.

In the video, she is heard saying: “Good morning, gorgeous day. So beautiful.”

She captioned it: “Chai on beach.”

The actress had also shared a picture of herself flaunting her hair. She captioned it: “Rare good hair day on a beach holiday.”

She had also shared a video from her date night with her husband Karan Singh Grover. The clip had “date night” written on it with the song “Doobey” from the film “Gehraiyaan” playing in the background.

Bipasha married her beau Karan Singh Grover in 2016. They welcomed their daughter, Devi in November 2022.

Karan rose to fame by playing the lead role of Dr. Armaan Malik in the popular show’ Dill Mill Gayye’. The medical drama aired on Star One from August 20, 2007, to October 29, 2010. It was a sequel to the hit Star Plus series ‘Sanjivani: A Medical Boon’. Dr. Riddhima Gupta, Karan’s character’s love interest, was originally portrayed by Shilpa Anand, followed by Sukirti Kandpal and later Jennifer Winget.

Grover is also known for his performances in shows like ‘Qubool Hai’, ‘Qubool Hai 2.0’, and ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2’.

The actor has also appeared in films like ‘Alone’, ‘Hate Story 3’, and ‘Fighter.’

Bipasha, who made her acting debut with a negative role in 2001 opposite Akshay Kumar in Abbas-Mustan's action thriller 'Ajnabee', got the spotlight with Vikram Bhatt's 2002 supernatural horror thriller 'Raaz'.

She was then seen in films such as 'Chor Machaaye Shor', 'Jism', 'Zameen', 'Aetbaar', 'No Entry', 'Omkara', 'Corporate', 'Dhoom 2', 'Race', 'Bachna Ae Haseeno', 'Raaz 3: The Third Dimension', and 'Welcome to New York' among many others.

The 45-year-old actress was last seen in the crime thriller series 'Dangerous'.

