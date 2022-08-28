Bipasha Basu looks adorable in pregnancy glow as she caresses baby bump

Bollywood actor Bipasha Basu is expecting her first child soon. On Sunday, the actor dropped a cute video on her social media in which she flaunts her baby bump.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Raaz' actor dropped the video, which she captioned, "Jai mata Di. #mamatobe #loveyourself #loveyourbody #grateful #blessed."

In the video, the mom-to-be looked stunning in a green dress as she flaunted her baby bump. she hugged and caresses her baby belly with both hands while looking at the camera.

The 'Dhoom 2' also made cute and funny face expressions in the video.

She opted for a no-makeup look.

As soon as the actor posted the video, her fans and industry friends dropped their wishes in the comment section.

Former Bigg Boss contestant and the couple's close friend Arti Singh wrote, "Babyyyyyyy coming. JAI MATA dI."

Model-fashion designer Diandra Soares dropped a lovely comment. She wrote, "Cannot get over it. bipsy. Mashallah."

Actor Sonya Saamoor wrote, "You are glowing sexy mama."

Bipasha and Karan, recently officially announced that they are expecting their first child together.

Taking to Instagram, Bipasha penned a heartfelt post announcing her pregnancy.

"A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life. Making us a little more whole than we used to be. We began this life individually and then we met each other and from then we were two. Too much love for only two seemed a little unfair for us to see...so soon, we who once were two will now become three. A creation manifested by our love, our baby will join us soon and add to our glee," she wrote.

Alongside the note, she shared a few images from her maternity shoot with her hubby.

Bipasha and Karan first met on the set of Bhushan Patel's film 'Alone' in the year 2015, which marked their first on-screen collaboration and they tied the knot after one year of dating in April 2016.

