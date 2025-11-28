Birthday Special: 5 Films that Display Alaya F’s Evolving Graph as an Actress

Experimentation and Alaya F are soulmates. She started out with an unconventional role in Jawaani Jaaneman, kept everyone on the edge of their seats with Freddy, displayed her grit in U-Turn and brought soft femininity to the fore with Srikanth. For a fresh face, a roster spanning films across unique genres is no mean feat, but it’s her artistic ambition that makes her a promising actress to look up to.

As she rings in another year, here’s looking at Alaya’s evolution as an actress.

Jawaani Jaaneman (2020):

Convention was never in her dictionary. Alaya made her debut with Jawaani Jaaneman and played the emotionally layered role of Tia, a 21-year-old from Amsterdam who comes to London for work - and is also pregnant. At times when fresh faces would be a bit hesitant to portray a character as such to mark their debut, Alaya made the confident choice and delivered an impactful performance that fetched her a Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut.

Freddy (2022):

Alaya stepped into a new territory with Freddy, a psychological thriller and showcased a fine improvement in her acting range. As Kainaaz, she played a character that one would hate, but served a performance one would appreciate - and that’s what validates her growing graph. From intense emotional layers to mind-games, Alaya tested the waters of a psychological thriller and delivered an unmissable watch!

U-Turn (2023):

Next, Alaya stepped into a supernatural thriller with U-Turn and played a news intern who ends up being the primary suspect in a series of murders while working on a news story. Alaya gives an earnest performance while displaying her acting skills to the fullest, expanding her range as a dynamic performer.

Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat (2023):

In Anurag Kashyap’s musical romantic drama film, Alaya lent weight to the narrative that shows societal challenges and cliches in a unique way - making for an unconventional screen choice yet again. The actress received immense appreciation for her engaging performance and also for adding a strong title to her body of work.

Srikanth (2024):

In this biographical film, Alaya brought heart and soul as Veera Swathi, Rajkummar Rao’s on-screen love interest. She layered the film with feminine softness and heartfelt moments that showcased her ability to step into roles that demand subtlety - and it simply proved her drive to be an all-rounder!

Whether it’s making an unconventional debut with Jawaani Jaanemen or sending chills down the spine with a riveting performance in Freddy, Alaya F never shies away from putting herself out there to explore. At times when actresses often like to play it safe, Alaya takes those creative risks and establishes herself as prominent fresh face to watch out for.