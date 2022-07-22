Birthday Special: Armaan Malik brings the Hindi version of 'You'

Mumbai, July 22 Birthday boy Armaan Malik has brought a musical gift for fans. The singer has reimagined his hit track 'You' in Hindi.

'You' was Malik's fourth English single shot in the world's capital of romance - Paris.

Armaan says: "The response to 'You' has been phenomenal. It's probably my most successful global single to date. 'You' being my first English ballad is extremely close to my heart. A lot of my fans have been eager to listen to the song in Hindi ever since its release earlier this year which is why I am truly excited to bring the official Hindi rendition of the song as a part of the Spotify Singles track as a surprise for all my fans on my birthday!"

He added: "I hope this song makes listeners feel like they are getting a big warm hug from me on a gloomy rainy day and goes on to make a forever place in their hearts."

The Hindi version of 'You' is now available on all streaming platforms.

