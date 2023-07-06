Birthday special: Tune in to Kailash Kher's soulful renditions

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 6 : Whenever the tune of 'Allah ke bande' resonates in our ears, we often end up listening to it once more.

Kailash Kher who became an overnight sensation with this song has now been in the industry for many years and has made a huge contribution to popularising Sufi and folk music.

In addition to receiving a Padma Shri award, the playback singer and composer has won two Filmfare Awards for Best Male Playback Singer.

Kher's father Mehar Singh Kher was also a traditional folk singer. Growing up in a musical environment, he was intrigued and attracted by music and used to spend the entire day listening to his father's Indian folk tunes. As the singer is celebrating his birthday on July 7, we take a look at some of his soulful renditions.

Teri Deewani

'Teri Deewani' from Kailash Kher's popular album 'Kailasa' was well-received by fans, and even now, the song is still cherished by listeners. The album's first song, 'Teri Deewani', is centred on the concepts of love and commitment. The 5-minute-long song is one of Kher's most popular hits and it was 'Kailasa's' first music video, bringing much-deserved fame to the brand.

Saiyyan

Another classic song by the legendary performer, 'Saiyyan', can be found on Kailash's band Kailasa's second album, 'Jhoomo Re'. Saiyyan' is among the finest songs of the veteran singer which was well-received by the audience and even now it is appreciated by music lovers. In addition to the soul-stirring melody and its alluring lyrics, the single's music video attracted a lot of attention.

Yun Hi Chala Chal Rahi

The song from Shah Rukh Khan's movie 'Swades', which was composed by Oscar winner A.R. Rahman, was well-liked by the netizens. Kher and Udit Narayan worked together on this timeless song. The song, which is regarded as one of the finest travel songs in Hindi films, is still adored by the public even after many years after its premiere.

Ya Rabba

One of the well-known soundtracks from the 2007 film 'Salaam-E-Ishq' is 'Ya Rabba'. The song lives up to expectations, with crisp vocals and emotional lyrics from Kailash Kher. It's one of Shankar Ehsaan Loy's finest songs.

Jay-Jaykaara

The spiritual song, which was penned by Manoj Muntashir, was composed by MM Kareem, and Kailash sang the Hindi vocals. It was released in 2017 and turned out to be among the popular tracks. The song was from the biggest hit of the Indian Cinema 'Baahubali 2: The Conclusion', which featured Telugu star Prabhas in the lead role.

Allah Ke Bande

The song 'Allah Ke Bande', which was composed by Vishal-Shekhar, was part of the movie 'Waisa Bhi Hota Hai - 2', which starred Arshad Warsi in the lead role. The song was Kailash Kher's first big hit of his career, and for it, he was given the 'Star Screen - Best Male Playback award. It was well-liked by the audience.

Indeed, Kailash Kher's voice and his rendition have created a huge fan base and he will always be loved for his unique singing and Sufi style.

