BJP leader Chitra Wagh says Urfi Javed indulged in nudity on the streets of Mumbai and demands her arrest

Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed is always in the news for her offbeat dressing sense. She is always walking on the streets wearing colourful and quirky fashion clothes and also been trolled several times for this. She keeps experimenting with different clothes and is targeted by trolls. So far, people have seen her in a dress made from everything from sacks to blades, iron chains, electric wires, and mobile SIMs.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Chitra Wagh tweeted a video of Urfi Javed today. In her tweet, Chitra Wagh said, "Shsssssss...what is going on in Mumbai? Does Mumbai police have IPC/CRPC to stop this woman who is openly naked on the streets in public? Shackle her immediately. On one hand, innocent women, girls are being victimised by perverts. This woman is spreading more distortions."

Urfi did not respond to this. But Urfi posted her new video and once again hit back at the critics. She has posted yet another eccentric fashion ahead of New Year. In her latest look, Urfi has made a dress with nails. She has created the dress using pink-colored fake nails. This video of hers is going viral.