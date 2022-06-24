BJP leader files case against Ram Gopal Varma for comments on Droupadi Murmu
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 24, 2022 07:36 PM2022-06-24T19:36:59+5:302022-06-24T19:37:26+5:30
A complaint was lodged against director Ram Gopal Varma at the Abid Road police station on Friday alleging he made derogatory comments against Presidential nominee Draupadi Murmu on social media.BJP leader Narayana Reddy was the complainant, saying RGV posted on Twitter making derogatory comments against the senior woman politician and former Governor of Jharkhand. The BJP leader submitted the tweet as evidence to the police along with the complaint. They demanded that the police should register a case under the SC/ST Atrocities Act and requested stringent punishment to RGV.The Abid Road police said necessary action would be taken after a legal opinion was taken.