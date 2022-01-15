'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' filming set to resume next week with Letitia Wright

After a major on-set COVID-19 outbreak and injury, the makers of 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' are all set to restart the production next week. Actor Letitia Wright has healed and will be back to reprise her fan-favourite character Shuri for the Marvel mega sequel.

Deadline confirmed the news that after nearly two months off, the filming for the Marvel mega sequel will begin next week. Wright, who was injured in August, will be back on set in Atlanta.

Sources close to the production told the outlet that the filming was initially slated to restart last Monday but was delayed due to several cast and crew members, who tested positive for COVID-19.

The next schedule of the Ryan Coogler-directed film will resume in Atlanta next week and will stretch for about four weeks.

Last August, Deadline reported that Wright suffered an injury while filming a sequence involving a stunt rig on-location in Boston.

Production then shut down in late November after the team filmed as much as they could without Wright, while she continued to heal at her home in London.

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' is one of the most anticipated films of 2022.

During a shift of several Marvel Studios titles, Disney moved the Black Panther sequel's release date from July 8 to November 11, 2022.

