'Black Pink' Jennie Opens Up About Establishing Her Own Agency ODD ATELIER

The K-pop girl group Black Pink, featuring members Jisoo, Jennie, Rose, and Lisa, has gained widespread popularity not only in South Korea but also globally. All four members have recently renewed their contracts with YG Entertainment, signaling their commitment to continue group activities under the label and not as individuals. Jennie, the second eldest member, has revealed the establishment of her personal agency, ODD ATELIER, where she will operate under her own label. Reports suggest that Jisoo is in the process of signing with her brother's label for solo ventures. However, details about the future affiliations of Rose and Lisa remain undisclosed. Recently, Jennie made an appearance on KBS 2TV's The Seasons, hosted by Lee Hyori, marking her first public appearance since announcing her agency, ODD ATELIER. While an interaction with the host Jennie revealed the meaning behind and reason to start her own agency.

During her appearance on the show, as reported by All kpop, Jennie shared that it was her inaugural experience participating in a KBS music program. She expressed gratitude for the invitation and mentioned that she came to see Hyori unnie (sister), referring to the host Lee Hyori. This marked Jennie's first solo engagement following the announcement of her personal agency, ODD ATELIER.

When Lee Hyori inquired about the reason behind establishing ODD ATELIER, the K-pop singer explained, "I will continue to engage in group activities with YG Entertainment, but I desired more freedom in pursuing solo endeavors, so I carefully set up my own agency."

Jennie elaborated, saying, "There is a crew of people that have been with me for a long time at my label. I wanted to have the freedom to pursue various activities and promotions independently." This highlights her intention to have greater autonomy in her solo career while maintaining her commitment to group activities with YG Entertainment.

ODD ATELIER Meaning.

The agency name "ODD ATELIER" has a specific meaning, as explained by the solo singer Jennie herself. She stated that it embodies the intention to excel even if her path takes a unique and unconventional route compared to others. The name reflects a commitment to thriving in an individual and distinctive manner. Jennie expressed her desire for ongoing support in her future endeavors.

In December, Jennie officially announced the establishment of her new agency, saying that the year had been filled with achievements and gratitude for the love she received. She expressed excitement about embarking on her solo journey in 2024 under the banner of her newly founded company, ODD ATELIER. Jennie encouraged fans to show love not only for her solo venture but also for BLACKPINK, the group she is part of, consisting of members Jennie, Lisa, Rosé, and Jisoo. Despite pursuing solo activities, Jennie maintains a positive relationship with YG Entertainment, the company she has been associated with since her trainee days. She acknowledged the valuable lessons learned from YG and emphasized the continued strong connection with the company. Jennie is set to appear as the first guest on "The Seasons - Lee Hyori's Red Carpet," with the episode scheduled to air on January 5 at 11:20 PM KST.