‘’Bloody Fantastic’’: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Roots for Nimrat Kaur’s Bold Avatar in The Family Man Season 3

The savage ladies of The Family Man’s universe exude an unflinching aura - one that leaves you stunned !! The highly awaited new season of The Family Man returns with a bang after four years with a gripping trailer creating an instant wave on social media. It caught attention not just from the die-hard fans of the series, but also from the fiery antagonist of S2, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who won hearts as Raji. Recently, she took a moment to cheer for Nimrat Kaur’s impactful portrayal of Meera, in a never before seen avatar. And Nimrat is all set to take the baton of a lethal boss woman forward by embodying a character you'd not want to hate!

On Nimrat’s latest social media post, Samantha commented, “You are so bloody fantastic in this show,” to which Nimrat had a wholesome reaction! She wrote, “I just had a major heart melt situation…please allow some time to recover! THANK YOU Sam, you’re the kindest!” - and this heartfelt moment between the leading forces from The Family Man's universe simply feels like a celebration of one dynamo hailing another!

Nimrat Kaur joins The Family Man Season 3 as Meera, a femme-fatale and smooth-operating adversary who is a mastermind , a force of nature to reckon with - and most importantly, she’s the ultimate boss girl in charge, someone who leads from front in a man's world! The trailer has left the audiences curious about what she has in store with stalwarts like Manoj Bajpayee and Jaideep Ahlawat.

During the recently held trailer launch event, Nimrat remarked in jest about playing Meera and said, “There’s nothing more fun than playing evil, and you don’t get to go to jail for it.” Summing her up as “Evil but couture!” and also described her journey as "most thrilling and challenging.” The Family Man Season 3 is created by Raj & DK under their D2R Films banner. Returning cast members include Sharib Hashmi as J.K. Talpade, Priyamani as Suchitra Tiwari, Ashlesha Thakur as Dhriti Tiwari, Vedant Sinha as Atharv Tiwari, Shreya Dhanwanthary as Zoya and Gul Panag as Saloni. The Family Man Season 3 will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on November 21