BMC to take action against Alia Bhatt for skipping quarantine? Here's the exact truth

The past few days B-town has witnessed a number of COVID positive cases with names like Kareena Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor and Seema Khan getting infected with the virus. Reportedly, they all got infected at a party that was held by Karan Johar to celebrate 20 years of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Apart from all of them, even Alia Bhatt was present at the party. But neither KJo and his family nor the Sadak 2 actress got infected. Despite this Alia was asked to quarantine for 14 days, but she travelled to Delhi for an event.

Reports said when BMC officials got to know that Alia Bhatt travelled to Delhi, they contacted her manager and advised that the actor then should quarantine in Delhi. But the actor returned to Mumbai late at night on Wednesday following the promotion of her upcoming movie Brahmastra. It was said that BMC would take action. But now, according to reports in NDTV, a senior official of the BMC said on Thursday that Alia has not violated any quarantine rule white travelling to Delhi. She had a negative COVID-19 test report before going to Delhi and was not under quarantine, he told PTI. "No action is warranted if she has travelled with a negative COVID-19 report," the official said, refuting media reports about violation of COVID-19 rules. On the work front, Alia will next be seen in Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji, is the first of a proposed fantasy trilogy and also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni. The film is set to hit the theatres on September 9, 2022.