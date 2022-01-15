Bob Saget laid to rest days after his sudden demise

Actor-comedian Bob Saget was laid to rest in Los Angeles on Friday.

As per People magazine, a funeral for the beloved actor and comedian was held in a private ceremony in Los Angeles.

Friends and family, including John Stamos, Candace Cameron Bure, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, Jodie Sweetin, Dave Coulier, Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli were among the attendees of the mourning ceremony--which took place five days after his death on January 9.

John Mayer, Jeff Ross, Jimmy Kimmel, Kathy Griffin, Dave Chappelle were also seen arriving at the private ceremony, as per People magazine.

Stamos took to his Twitter handle to reflect on a difficult day.

"Today will be the hardest day of my life. God, grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, courage to change the things I can, and wisdom to know the difference."

Saget's wife, Kelly Rizzo, responded to Stamos, writing "I love you, brother."

The 'Full House' actor was found unresponsive at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, and he was pronounced dead on the scene, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

The cause of death has not been confirmed, but officials say there was no sign of drug use or foul play.

Apart from 'Full House', Saget was also known for his film work, making his feature directorial debut with the raunchy 1998 Norm MacDonald movie 'Dirty Work'. He later directed 2007's 'Farce of the Penguins', a parody of the hit documentary 'March of the Penguins'.

His other notable TV work included the voice of the adult Ted Mosby on CBS' long-running 'How I Met Your Mother'.

For the unversed, Saget is survived by his wife Rizzo, whom he wed in October 2018, and his three daughters Aubrey, 34, Lara, 32, and Jennifer, 29, with ex-wife Sherri Kramer.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor