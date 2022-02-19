Bob Saget's final role in Desiigner's new music video is full of surprises

Los Angeles, Feb 19 The music video for the song 'Bakin' by American rapper Desiigner, features American actor, comic and television host Bob Saget in a never seen before avatar in his final role, reports Deadline.

Bob, who passed away in January, can be seen as the chef trying to give a different meaning to the song title, working at a party house in the Hollywood Hills where parental guidance is definitely suggested. The music video features an opening cameo by Snoop Dogg, who suggests that Desiigner "Get Bob on the job."

The video shows Saget cooking some bacon and grabbing cash in the kitchen, along with porn star Kendra Sunderland. The song presents a different side of Saget that was only known to friends and comedy clubgoers. His fans, who know him only through his Full House character, Danny Tanner, are in for a surprise with the video.

As per Deadline, the music video was shot in December, just a few weeks before Saget's death on January 9 in an Orlando, Florida hotel room. The end of the video has a memorium, with "Rest In Peace Bob Saget" and added footage from the shoot.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor