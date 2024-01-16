Bobby Deol not part of Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 16 : Actor Bobby Deol, who is basking in the success of 'Animal', has a lot of interesting upcoming projects in his kitty.

However, an official update has put to rest speculation about the actor bagging a role in Nitesh Tiwari's ambitious and highly anticipated project 'Ramayana'.

According to Bobby's official spokesperson, the actor is not a part of 'Ramayana'.

There had been rumours that stated Bobby was cast in a pivotal role in Tiwari's 'Ramayana'.

Bobby impressed both audiences and critics with his portrayal of the mute antagonist in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's blockbuster 'Animal', which was released in theatres on December 1, 2023.

In the film, he was paired against Ranbir Kapoor, the lead actor.

Bobby is now working on Nandamuri Balakrishna's next film tentatively titled 'NBK109'. The film also stars Urvashi Rautela.

