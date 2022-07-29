Bobby Deol's mother Prakash Kaur makes rare appearance on his Instagram

Actor Bobby Deol gave his followers on Instagram an ‘aww’ moment with his post uploaded on Friday. He uploaded two pictures with his mother Prakash Kaur, giving fans a glimpse of the beautiful bond he shares with her. The mother-son duo’s pictures have won hearts on the internet. Bobby is the son of veteran actor Dharmendra and his first wife Prakash.

In the pictures, Bobby posed candidly in a bright pink turban. He wore a pathan suit as Prakash Kaur sat next to him. While the first picture featured Prakash smiling for the camera, both of them appeared to be in the middle of a conversation in the next picture. In the caption of the post, the actor simply wrote, “Love u Maa,” with lots of red heart emojis.After Bobby shared the pictures on Instagram, celebrities such as Chunky Panday, Vikrant Massey, Darshan Kumaar and Rahul Dev among others dropped heart emojis in the comment section. A fan wrote, “Looking so nice in turban.” “She looks a lot like Sunny,” commented another fan referring to Bobby’s brother, Sunny Deol.

