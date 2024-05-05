Bobby recalls how Shekhar Kapur walked out of his debut film because of Dharmendra

Mumbai, May 5 Actor Bobby Deol, who won praise from all quarters for his performance in the blockbuster film 'Animal', has said that the director of his debut film, Shekhar Kapur, opted out of the film because of the legacy of his father Dharmendra.

Bobby appeared with his brother Sunny on the latest episode of the streaming comedy show 'The Great Indian Kapil Show', and opened up on his debut film 'Barsaat'.

When host Kapil Sharma asked if Bobby or the director was scared to launch him, given the massive popularity of his father Dharmendra and elder brother Sunny Deol, Bobby replied: "Maybe that's why Shekhar ran away. Shekhar Kapur. He was scared. But then Raj directed the film. But I never thought I was under pressure."

The actor had earlier shared that the change of director on the film was frustrating for him because the film was long in the making, and he had to try and learn different things like running and playing drums to fit into the character as per the demands of the changing script.

