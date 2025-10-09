Bodybuilder Varinder Singh Ghuman Death: Salman Khan Tiger 3 Co-actor Passes Away Due to Cardiac Arrest

Popular bodybuilder and Punjabi actor Varinder Singh Ghuman passed away due to heart attack in Amritsar. He is well known for her part in Salman Khan starrer film Tiger 3. Varinder death has left everyone in deep shock. According to reports, actor was admitted to Fortis Hospital for what was meant to be a minor surgery on his bicep. He was expected to return home after surgery but he suddenly suffered cardiac arrest.

Varinder is Known for his towering physique and calm persona, he is one of the most popular face in professional bodybuilding and among the few Indians. Varinder was born Gurdaspur, Punjab, Ghuman began bodybuilding at a young age, eventually winning the Mr India title in 2009 and finishing runner-up at the Mr Asia competition.

Varinder He entered Bollywood in 2014 with Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans, and later had supporting roles in films such as Marjaavaan (2019). Most recently, he appeared in Tiger 3 (2023) as Shakeel, a Pakistani prison guard, alongside Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif.