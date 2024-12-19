Bollywood Applauds Richa and Ali Fazal’s 'Girls Will Be Girls' as Priyanka Chopra, Hrithik Roshan, and Other Stars Shower Praise

Actors Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Hrithik Roshan took to their respective social medias to applaud Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s debut production, Girls Will Be Girls. The actor-producer, Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared her heartfelt word, calling the film “an honest and beautifully crafted story of desire, rebellion, and coming of age.” Priyanka, who has made a significant mark in the global entertainment industry as both an actor and producer, expressed her admiration for the dynamic couple's venture into storytelling. On the other hand, expressed, “Saw GIRLS WILL BE GIRLS at the MAMI festival. Very rarely have I been so moved and so impacted by a film. This work is just pure genius. Believe it’s out on Amazon prime now. If you like good cinema, please don’t miss this one”.

On her social media, Priyanka wrote

“Congratulations to the entire cast and crew of Girls Will Be Girls. This is such an honest and beautifully crafted story of desire, rebellion, and coming of age. Kudos to Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal for bringing this masterpiece to life. Can’t wait for everyone to experience this incredible film!”

On the other hand, ace actors Konkona Sen Sharma and Dia Mirza, a clip of theirs has gone viral. A beautiful moment captured post the screening of the film, the actors hugged, cried, laughed and were left emotional post watching the film.

Girls Will Be Girls is a coming-of-age drama that marks the first production venture under Richa and Ali’s banner, Pushing Buttons Studios. Directed by debutant filmmaker Shuchi Talati, the film has already garnered attention on the international film festival circuit for its poignant narrative and powerful performances.

The story explores the complex dynamics of a mother-daughter relationship against the backdrop of desire and rebellion, making it a deeply relatable and universally compelling tale.