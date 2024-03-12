Bollywood Producer Dhirajlal Shah Passes Away in Mumbai

Renowned Bollywood producer Dhirajlal Shah, aged 89, breathed his last on the morning of Monday, March 11. Shah had been receiving medical treatment in a Mumbai hospital for the past few days, where he ultimately succumbed. The news of his demise was confirmed by his brother, Hasmukh Shah. Dhirajlal Shah's passing has reverberated throughout the Bollywood industry, leaving many in shock.

As per a report published in The Times of India, Dhirajlal Shah had been diagnosed with COVID-19. His health deteriorated as he battled respiratory complications arising from the virus, alongside kidney issues. Sadly, his condition worsened to the extent that certain bodily functions ceased to operate. He was under intensive care in the ICU for the past 20 days, but regrettably, he passed away while undergoing treatment. His final rites are scheduled to take place on Tuesday, March 12.

Dhirajlal Shah, known for producing numerous blockbuster films in Bollywood, leaves behind a rich legacy. He served as the producer for iconic movies such as 'Krishna', 'Vijaypath', 'The Hero: Love Story of a Spy', and 'Khiladi'. Survived by his wife, two daughters, a son, and a daughter-in-law, Shah's passing has deeply saddened the Bollywood fraternity. His contributions to the industry are being remembered and mourned by many.

