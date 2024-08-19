Boman Irani poses with PT Usha, calls her "champion"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 19 : Actor Boman Irani on Monday dropped a picture with legendary athlete PT Usha and called her a 'Champion'.

Boman Irani, known for his memorable roles in movies like 'Munna Bhai M.B.B.S'., '3 Idiots', and 'Happy New Year', recently met PT Usha over lunch.

Sharing his experience after meeting her, Boman shared a picture featuring himself, PT Usha and her husband, V Srinivasan along with a note.

In his post, he described the lunch as an honour.

"Had lunch with a legend @ptushaofficial. Later in the evening, she spoke with such strength and innocence about the days she trained in her village and on the beach. Back then, diets and training regimens were not like today. Three hours before her final, she would have her favorite rice. Yet, through sheer determination and passion, she won 100 medals for her country," his post read.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C-1wB7_tlwQ/

Boman added, "What a champion. What an honor. What a great Indian. When she was asked what her driving force was, she simply said: 'Ran for the country. That's all."

As soon as the picture was shared, fans chimed in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "Two legends in the frame. What a screenplay!"

Another user commented, "Oh wow! Breakfast with the champion."

Legendary athlete PT Usha was elected President of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) in November 2022.

The star sprinter, Usha is one of the best athletes to have ever come out of India and brags four gold medals and seven silvers at the Asian Games. She missed out on a podium finish in the women's 400m hurdles at the Los Angeles 1984 Olympics by 1/100th of a second. Her timing of 55.42s in LA still holds a national record.

On the work front, Boman Irani is gearing up for his upcoming film 'The Mehta Boys', where he takes on the roles of writer, director, and producer, and also plays a pivotal character in the story.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor