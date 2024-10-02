Boman Irani Receives a Heart-Warming Welcome After Mehta Boys Triumph at Chicago Film Festival

After a joyful triumph at the Chicago South Asian Film Festival (CSAFF), where his directorial debut The Mehta Boys was met with applause and accolades, Boman Irani returned home to a heartwarming surprise. The beloved actor turned filmmaker took to social media to share an adorable video capturing the welcome he received from his friends, family, and staff. As Boman Irani walked out of the airport, he was greeted with joyful smiles, congratulatory banners, and a celebration that truly reflected his team's pride in his accomplishments.



The most touching part of the video was a thoughtful mood board created by his staff, featuring photos of Boman Irani from the premiere of The Mehta Boys at CSAFF, Boman Irani receiving the SAGA Award, and the film’s victory as Best Film. The Mehta Boys has been generating significant buzz, not only for its compelling narrative but also for Boman Irani's directorial finesse