Boman Irani's 'The Mehta Boys' enthralls at 15th Chicago South Asian Film Fest

Mumbai, Sep 21 The upcoming streaming movie ‘The Mehta Boys’, which marks the directorial debut of the senior actor Boman Irani had an exclusive world premiere at the 15th Chicago South Asian Film Festival (CSAFF).

The film has garnered thunderous applause from a packed audience, captivating viewers with its heartfelt story and stellar performances. Audiences were deeply moved by the emotional depth and authenticity portrayed by the cast, which brought the narrative to life in a remarkable way.

The film received an overwhelming response for its depiction of the father-son relationship, skillfully highlighting the generational gaps and differing perspectives. It resonates with audiences by offering a perfect mix of humour and heart, making the story both relatable and engaging.

The world premiere was attended by the film’s cast, including actor, writer, director, and producer Boman Irani, along with writer Alexander Dinelaris, actors Avinash Tiwary and Shreya Chaudhry, producer Danesh Irani, and executive producer Ankita Batra.

An Irani Movietone LLP and Chalkboard Entertainment LLP production, ‘The Mehta Boys’ is produced by Boman, Danesh Irani, Vikesh Bhutani, and Shujaat Saudagar.

The film tells the story of a father and son at odds with each other, who find themselves compelled to spend 48 hours together.

This year, the Chicago South Asian Film Festival is celebrating 15 years of showcasing the artistry and creativity of South Asian filmmakers. Since its inception, the festival has been a platform for talented individuals to share their unique stories and perspectives with the Chicago audience.

‘The Mehta Boys’ is slated to premiere soon on Prime Video.

Meanwhile, the 64-year-old actor Boman is one of the most popular character actors in Hindi cinema, who has featured in over 100 films. Irani had trained under acting coach Hansraj Siddhia from 1981 to 1983, and was later mentored by actor Alyque Padamsee.

He is best known for his role as Dr Jagdish Asthana in the 2003 satirical comedy film 'Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.' written and directed by Rajkumar Hirani in his directorial debut and produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra under the banner Vinod Chopra Films. It featured Sunil Dutt, Sanjay Dutt, Gracy Singh, Jimmy Sheirgill, and Arshad Warsi.

Boman has been a part of hit movies like 'Main Hoon Na', 'Lakshya', 'Veer-Zaara', 'Page 3', 'Bluffmaster', 'No Entry', 'Khosla Ka Ghosla'.

He has also featured in 'Don-The Chase Begins Again', 'Heyy Babyy', 'Kismat Konnection', 'Dostana', '3 Idiots', 'Housefull', 'Cocktail', 'Jolly LLB', '83', 'Uunchai', and 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar'.

The actor was last seen in comedy drama 'Dunki' directed by Rajkumar Hirani, under Rajkumar Hirani Films, along with Jio Studios and Red Chillies Entertainment. It stars Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, and Vicky Kaushal.

