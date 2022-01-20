Bong Joon Ho, Robert Pattinson teaming for sci-fi movie

Los Angeles, Jan 20 Hollywood star Robert Pattinson is teaming up with 'Parasite' director Bong Joon Ho for an upcoming sci-fi film with Warner Bros.

The filmmaker will write and direct a yet untitled film, with Pattinson in talks to star, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

The project will be based on 'Mickey7', a forthcoming novel from author Edward Ashton.

'Mickey7' is described as Andy Wier's The Martian meets Blake Crouch's Dark Matter. It centers on Mickey7, a man on an expedition to colonize the ice world Niflheim.

This expendable employee takes jobs too risky for anyone else, and when he dies, he regenerates as a clone with most of his memories intact.

When Mickey7 is presumed dead, he returns to the mission's base only to see that a new clone, Mickey8, has taken his place. The book will be published in the first quarter of this year by St. Martin, an imprint of Macmillan.

Bong will produce via his Offscreen with Dooho Choi for Kate Street Picture Company and Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner for Plan B, which produced his Netflix film, 'Okja'. Peter Dodd will oversee the studio.

Pattinson will next appear in theaters in March with the anticipated 'The Batman', also for Warner Bros.

