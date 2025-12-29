Border 2: 'Ghar Kab Aaoge' teaser out, full song to release on Jan 2

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 29 : The makers of Sunny Deol's starrer 'Border 2' have unveiled the teaser of the song 'Ghar Kab Aaoge' on Monday.

The song features singers Sonu Nigam, Arijit Singh, Vishal Mishra, and Diljit Dosanjh.

The song is based on the original version composed by Anu Malik. For 'Border 2,' the music has been recreated by Mithoon. The lyrics include additional lines written by Manoj Muntashir Shukla, along with the OG lyrics by Javed Akhtar.

Take a look

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DS1pFJcEVUJ/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

The teaser indicates that the song focuses on emotions associated with soldiers and their families waiting for them to return home. The full version of the song will be released on January 2, 2026.

The song will be launched at a special event in Longewala-Tanot, Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.

The film's teaser was unveiled earlier this month, on the occasion of Vijay Diwas, giving fans a first look at the action-packed war drama.

Set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pak war, the teaser showcases intense battle sequences and the courage of Indian soldiers who fought to defend the nation. It also highlights the characters' emotional journeys, including moments of love, family bonds, and sacrifice.

The teaser opens with a powerful voiceover by Sunny Deol, setting a patriotic tone. Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty appear in gripping combat sequences, underscoring the bravery and resilience of the Indian armed forces.

'Border 2' is directed by Anurag Singh. The film stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Mona Singh, Medha Rana, Sonam Bajwa and Anya Singh.

The film is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series, in association with JP Dutta's JP Films. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta and Nidhi Dutta.

Border 2 is set to release in theatres on January 23, 2026.

